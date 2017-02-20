Skiers and snowboarders enjoying fresh snow brought by storms at Yosemite National Park

Some people young and old were too busy tubing to be caught up in the beauty of Yosemite."My kids are actually just learning how to ski. They're going down Bruin for the first time and she really wanted to go tubing," said Victoria Schmitt, Templeton.A tired face replaced by one of pure joy once another run begins."It's very close by, very affordable and the snow is awesome," said Schmitt.Lift-lines are almost non-existent here; Yosemite is just one of three national parks which offer a ski area.Snowboarders and skiers share slope space at a hidden gem many visitors don't even know exists."Yosemite is known for hiking and camping, but I don't think a lot of people connect that there is a ski area in Yosemite National Park," said Lisa Cesaro, Yosemite.The ski area was established back in 1935, but for those who don't need to satisfy their need for speed Yosemite also offers trails for snow-shoeing and cross-country skiing so you can enjoy the back country at a more leisurely pace.First-timers found out how challenging the cross-country trails can be but it's worth the effort.One trail takes you along Glacier Point Road, which closes once winter storms hit. The more experienced skiers cut a path at a brisk pace-- Sue Stanton completed an 11 mile trek."In the winter I like to go cross-county skiing and maybe away from some of the crowds. It's just beautiful out there."The fun trickled down to those on snowshoes as well-- a ranger guided snowshoe walk ended with big smiles."It was fantastic. We had a great guide. Met so many things out here. Different trees, different critters she had on her. It was really cool," said Becky Recavarren, Orange County.Some visitors had such a good time they planned to come back to take another walk."It was a little bit of work but we got to the top. Had a great view, blue sky, the white snow. It was a nice workout so I can go eat a big ol' cheeseburger and not feel guilty about it," said Lori Kaneshiro, Orange County.Lunch on the deck is a good way to rest the weary legs."Even if you're not a skier you can sit out there and enjoy people coming down the runs. We have 10 total ski runs. It's just great. This is the place to learn to ski," said Cesaro.A bell can be heard which indicates school's in session. Visitors like Doug Coleman of Fresno figured it was now or never, so he decided to give snowboarding a try."Man it's the first time I was out here so I'm liking it. I was like, this is amazing. A lot to see."The storms keep bringing fresh powder to Yosemite but if you're lucky your trip will include a lot of fun in the sun.