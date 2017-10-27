TULARE COUNTY

SUGAR RUSH: 8-year-old in Visalia with cerebral palsy receives "Wreck-it Ralph" inspired wheelchair

Jayden White, an 8-year-old third-grade student from Mountain View Elementary school received an amazing gift-- a "Wreck-It Ralph" inspired wheelchair. (KFSN)

Leonard Torres
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Jayden White, an 8-year-old third-grade student from Mountain View Elementary school received an amazing gift-- a "Wreck-It Ralph" inspired wheelchair.

The wheelchair, made to look like Vanellope Von Schweetz's race car from the Disney movie "Wreck-it Ralph", was built by non-profit organization Magic Wheelchair. The non-profit builds these costumes for children in wheelchairs.

Jayden's online application was chosen and El Diamante High School's Advanced 3D art class was chosen to create the custom design.

Jayden chose Glitch as the focus of the Wreck-It Ralph theme, which was created using light-weight insulation foam and is engineered to fit the particular needs of the wheelchair.

Officials said, the project was funded through community donations to the Magic Wheelchair organization.
