Tattoo parlor opens doors to help family of Fresno shooting spree victim

Loved ones of the PG&E worker killed in Tuesday's shooting spree remembered the victim by getting a tattoo in his honor.Police say Zack Randalls was gunned down by Kori Muhammad in Downtown Fresno. The owner of the tattoo parlor says he is typically closed on Sundays, but he stayed open to honor someone who was not just a customer but also a good friend.Tattoos serve as a permanent reminder for many things, and, for a few, it will be to honor a man who left a lasting impact on their lives."I'm doing this for my brother and my family and that's Zack Randalls," one customer said."Hopefully, we can create some love out of the hate," another customer added.Randalls, a husband and father of two, was shot and killed last Tuesday. His loved ones are still reeling from the pain, and theyexpressed their sorrow the same way Randalls expressed himself.The message "Rest in Peace, Zack" is forever etched onto their body.Owner Zoombie Nation opened up his shop for this tattoo benefit. He says it is a small part of what he is doing to help Randalls' family in the long-term."This is for six months, a year from now, when we all go back to somewhat our normal lives, Katie isn't going to be able to go back to that," he said. "His kids aren't going to be able to go back."Randalls' father-in-law was among the dozens who celebrated the 34-year-old's life this way. He was not ready to talk, but his wife says the family is touched."It means a lot," Allison Lane Leal said. "And it's very comforting to know everybody cares because it's a painful thing to go through."And through each pinch from the needle, family and friends know there is no better way to keep Zack Randalls' memory alive."They always say God takes the best ones and, man, did he choose one this time," Nation said.All proceeds from the event went to Randalls' family.