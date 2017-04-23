SOCIETY

Tattoo parlor opens doors to help family of Fresno shooting spree victim

EMBED </>More News Videos

Zoombie Nation Tattoo Studio is typically closed on Sundays, but the owner opened up the shop to honor someone who was not just a customer but also a good friend - Zack Randalls. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Loved ones of the PG&E worker killed in Tuesday's shooting spree remembered the victim by getting a tattoo in his honor.

Police say Zack Randalls was gunned down by Kori Muhammad in Downtown Fresno. The owner of the tattoo parlor says he is typically closed on Sundays, but he stayed open to honor someone who was not just a customer but also a good friend.

Tattoos serve as a permanent reminder for many things, and, for a few, it will be to honor a man who left a lasting impact on their lives.

"I'm doing this for my brother and my family and that's Zack Randalls," one customer said.

"Hopefully, we can create some love out of the hate," another customer added.

Randalls, a husband and father of two, was shot and killed last Tuesday. His loved ones are still reeling from the pain, and they
expressed their sorrow the same way Randalls expressed himself.

The message "Rest in Peace, Zack" is forever etched onto their body.

Owner Zoombie Nation opened up his shop for this tattoo benefit. He says it is a small part of what he is doing to help Randalls' family in the long-term.

"This is for six months, a year from now, when we all go back to somewhat our normal lives, Katie isn't going to be able to go back to that," he said. "His kids aren't going to be able to go back."

Randalls' father-in-law was among the dozens who celebrated the 34-year-old's life this way. He was not ready to talk, but his wife says the family is touched.

"It means a lot," Allison Lane Leal said. "And it's very comforting to know everybody cares because it's a painful thing to go through."

And through each pinch from the needle, family and friends know there is no better way to keep Zack Randalls' memory alive.

"They always say God takes the best ones and, man, did he choose one this time," Nation said.

All proceeds from the event went to Randalls' family.
Related Topics:
societyfundraiserfresnosocietyFresno - Tower District
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Local Armenians hope Fresno premiere of 'The Promise' will raise awareness of Armenian Genocide
Unicorn craze hits Central Valley shops
Museum of Ice Cream set to open in downtown LA
SPONSORED: Clovis Community HealthQuest
More society
SOCIETY
Toddler with heart defect goes to prom
VIDEO: Paddleboarder's close encounter with whale off Malibu
Local Armenians hope Fresno premiere of 'The Promise' will raise awareness of Armenian Genocide
Community remembers the victims of the Fresno shooting spree
More Society
Top Stories
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Fresno
3 dead after car crashes into canal near Selma
3 children among 5 dead in New York house fire
Man recovering after overnight shooting in Downtown Fresno
21-year-old woman dies after hiking accident at Sequoia National Park
Woman claims Fitbit exploded on her wrist
Friends and family say final goodbye to security guard allegedly killed by shooting spree suspect
Show More
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
Dinuba man dies after runaway tire smashes through windshield
PG&E crews plant trees at Millerton Lake in honor of fallen employee
Driver flees scene after major crash near Orosi leaves several injured, police say
Police searching for armed suspects who robbed Hanford Popeyes
More News
Top Video
3 dead after car crashes into canal near Selma
Friends and family say final goodbye to security guard allegedly killed by shooting spree suspect
Dinuba man dies after runaway tire smashes through windshield
Man recovering after overnight shooting in Downtown Fresno
More Video