William Orrell is ranked as the top performer in the world in fast-cup stacking by the World Sport Stacking Association. Now, Orrell recently defeated the speed stacking world record, that was held by none other than himself."Orrell held the world record of 5 seconds in a sequence called the Cycle, which uses 12 cups to create a series of stacks," according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools blog . "That put him on Page 69 of Guinness World Records 2016."Now, it looks like William broke his own record on Jan. 7, with a new stacking time of 4.813 seconds. William can be seen jumping up and down with joy after accomplishing the feat.