SOCIETY

Trump White House holds its first Easter Egg Roll

EMBED </>More News Videos

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed an estimated 21,000 guests for the 139th Easter Egg Roll. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty )

President Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, kicked off their first White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn.

The Trump family welcomed 21,000 guests for the annual 139th Easter Egg Roll, a tradition that originated nearly 150 years ago, when children would gather on Capitol Hill to roll eggs. The event was moved in 1878 to the president's "backyard," where it's taken place almost every year since.

"We're going to come out and join you, enjoy your company for a roll -- a great Easter Egg Roll. I don't know if we're going to be successful, but I know a lot of people, they're going to be successful. I've seen those kids, and they're highly, highly competitive," President Trump said while addressing the crowd gathered on the South Lawn from the Truman Balcony, according to ABC News.

See photos from the event below:
Related Topics:
societywatercoolerbuzzworthydistractionspringeasterthe white housePresident Donald Trumpmelania trump
Load Comments
SOCIETY
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | April the Giraffe has given birth
Thousands gather for Sikh cultural celebrations in Selma
It's a boy! Help name April the giraffe's calf
Hundreds of kids enjoy Easter Egg Hunt at Northwest Fresno church
More Society
Top Stories
17-year-old brother of teen suspect shot by Fresno Police turns himself in
Randy Flowers, nephew of Keith Foster, agrees to plea deal in drug case
SUV, ATV, illegal guns found in Fresno County chop shop bust
Military helicopter crashes in southern Maryland
Family say 16-year-old homicide suspect still critical after being shot by Fresno Police
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Tranquillity
2 stabbed in fight between friends in Downtown Fresno
Show More
Search widens for Facebook murder suspect
1 dead, 2 injured after shots ring out at Selma party
Brawl at Hesperia Walmart captured on video
Pence declares end to 'strategic patience' on N. Korea
Cleveland police search for man in Facebook Live fatal shooting
More News
Top Video
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Tranquillity
Family say 16-year-old homicide suspect still critical after being shot by Fresno Police
2 stabbed in fight between friends in Downtown Fresno
Search widens for Facebook murder suspect
More Video