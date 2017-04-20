MADERA COUNTY

Valley Children's employees participate in lip sync video to celebrate being named best place to work

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Valley Children's Hospital has been named one of the best places to work in the healthcare industry. To celebrate every member of their staff put on their dancing shoes.


From physicians to nurses and lab technicians everyone who works for the hospital had some fun with a lip sync to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop The Feeling".

Even George the Giraffe got in on the fun, along with cafeteria employees and others who work behind the scenes at the hospital.

Valley Children's was one of 20 organizations around the country recognized by the advisory board company.

More than 3,200 people work for VCH.
