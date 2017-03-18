VALLEY FOCUS

Valley Focus

By
EMBED More News Videos

Fighting Hunger at Fresno State - One in three students at Fresno State is food insecure...meaning they don't know where their next meal will come from. Fresno State in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Moss Adams LLP is spreading the word

About the March Match Up campaign. Donate to the campaign and their partners will match your donation up to $82,000. Proceeds benefit the Student Cupboard where students in need can receive food and personal hygiene products.

Guests: Mary Castro/Fresno State First Lady and Ken Wittwer/Moss Adams LLP

March Match
www.fresnostate.edu/marchmatchup

EMBED More News Videos

Bowl For Kids' Sake - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California is having its annual fundraiser. Proceeds will help the organization match kids with mentors.

Guests: Diane Phakonekham/Executive Director-Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California and Karen Brar/Special Events Director-Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California

Bowl For Kids' Sake
www.bigs.org
EMBED More News Videos


Fresno Unified Votes to Become a Safe Place District and Tulare County Office of Education hosts Anti-Tobacco Bowl Challenge.

Kerman High students are learning about growing food with their student garden project. They will get to sell the produce they grow.

EMBED More News Videos


Downtown Visalia is known for its places to eat, drink and have fun. Now it's encouraging people to live there and Kids Day raises a record $628,611 for Valley Children's Hospital.
Related Topics:
societyvalley focuscommunity
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus - November 6th
Valley Focus - October 9th
Valley Focus - September 11th
Valley Focus - August 6th
More valley focus
SOCIETY
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
7-year-old Fresno boy dances toward recovery after devastating spine injury
Fresno musician finds success after 'Moonlight' features song nearly 40 years later
Merced County officials asking people to think twice before swimming in Merced River
More Society
Top Stories
1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT has 31 prior arrests
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
Lab publishing thousands of US nuclear weapons test films on YouTube
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Legislation introduced to provide abortion pill at college health centers
Show More
Merced County officials asking people to think twice before swimming in Merced River
Man arrested after attempting to hit an officer with his car, Fresno police say
Charles Manson documentary unveils new interview footage with cult leader
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Tulare County DA warns of IRS scams this tax season
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos