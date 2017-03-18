Valley Focus

- One in three students at Fresno State is food insecure...meaning they don't know where their next meal will come from. Fresno State in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Moss Adams LLP is spreading the wordAbout the March Match Up campaign. Donate to the campaign and their partners will match your donation up to $82,000. Proceeds benefit the Student Cupboard where students in need can receive food and personal hygiene products.Mary Castro/Fresno State First Lady and Ken Wittwer/Moss Adams LLP- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California is having its annual fundraiser. Proceeds will help the organization match kids with mentors.Diane Phakonekham/Executive Director-Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California and Karen Brar/Special Events Director-Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central CaliforniaFresno Unified Votes to Become a Safe Place District and Tulare County Office of Education hosts Anti-Tobacco Bowl Challenge.Kerman High students are learning about growing food with their student garden project. They will get to sell the produce they grow.Downtown Visalia is known for its places to eat, drink and have fun. Now it's encouraging people to live there and Kids Day raises a record $628,611 for Valley Children's Hospital.