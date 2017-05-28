SOCIETY

VIDEO: Hot air balloon crashes after man proposes to girlfriend

Some would call it an omen.

A picturesque marriage proposal nearly ended in disaster this weekend in Canada when a hot air balloon crashed moments after a man popped the question.

Stephen Martin took his girlfriend Christine Peters on a ride she wanted to do since she was a child.

Moments after she said yes to his proposal, the balloon began to experience trouble.

"We're coming down and we're coming down quickly," Peters said.



The couple were in the balloon basket with 10 other passengers and a pilot. One of the passengers, Jeffrey Scott, captured the terrifying ordeal on video.

"It happened so quick that I don't think anyone was really terrified or scared," Scott said.

The pilot told everyone to brace themselves as they floated over a farmer's field near Edmonton.

"Then all of a sudden, we're still 30 or 40 feet up in the air, and just the whole thing shakes and you hear like, cracking of branches, and we're in a tree," Peters said.

The balloon went down, hitting two trees, before landing in a field, where it slowly tipped over.

No one was hurt beyond a broken nail.

"Seeing as how I proposed to her, it makes for an awesome story," Martin said.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldmarriage
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Harvard grad overcomes drug addiction, homelessness
Selma teen on a mission to help foster children
Valley veterans honored during Clovis ceremony
Porterville service members honored during ceremony, 77 new banners raised
More Society
Top Stories
Visalia man tried to break up fight before being run over and killed, family says
CHP believes alcohol involved in deadly crash near Millerton Lake
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Squaw Valley
2 dead, over a dozen rescued from multiple Kern River accidents
Separate overnight shootings leave two dead in Fresno
Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents
Chipotle warning Fresno-area restaurants affected by payment card data breach
Show More
U.S. Navy Seal killed in accident at Fleet Week event
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
UK police release photo of concert bomber
Boating accident at Pine Flat Lake leaves woman dead, husband injured
Fresno murder suspect arrested nearly one year after crime
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
More Photos