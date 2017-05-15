SOCIETY

VIDEO: Toddler's trick shot snuffs out candle

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch as 2-year-old Korbin Jackson snuffs out a birthday candle with one kick of a mini soccer ball. (WLS)

This toddler is a soccer star in the making!

Watch as 2-year-old Korbin Jackson snuffs out a birthday candle with one kick of a mini soccer ball.

His father posted the trick shot on his son's Instagram page with the caption "Lights out."

In the adorable video, Korbin jumps up and down and says, "Bye bye, candle! Bye bye! See you later!" before running into the next room yelling, "I did it!"

Way to go, Korbin!
Related Topics:
societytoddlersocceramazing videou.s. & worldviral video
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Clovis PD restores K9 unit thanks to community fundraising
GoFundMe campaign gives kids a new bike
Watch this orphaned kangaroo open its eyes
Valley teen wows school by driving tractor to prom night
More Society
Top Stories
Tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash near Calwa
Parents voice what they want in future FUSD superintendent at community meeting
Visalia billboard demands Congressman Devin Nunes answer to constituents with town hall
Report: Trump shared highly classified info with Russian officials
Atwater prison failed to notify authorities of missing inmate for hours, sheriff says
Sunnyside man describes murder of fiancee as "out of body experience" in court
Mariposa County residents frustrated by dead, piling trees as crews clear bark beetle infestation
Show More
"Every 15 Minutes" gives Fresno teens a sobering warning of the dangers of drinking and driving
2 dead in fiery small plane crash near Teterboro Airport
California budget includes $15M to help those facing deportation
Fresno State makes renewed push for a healthier campus
Fallen Fresno County Deputy Rod Lucas has name engraved on National Law Enforcement Memorial
More News
Top Video
Tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash near Calwa
Parents voice what they want in future FUSD superintendent at community meeting
Visalia billboard demands Congressman Devin Nunes answer to constituents with town hall
Fallen Fresno County Deputy Rod Lucas has name engraved on National Law Enforcement Memorial
More Video