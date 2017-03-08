TULARE COUNTY

Visalia looks to tackle homelessness issue with new work program

EMBED </>More News Videos

Visalia officials are optimistic that a new homeless work program could create positive change for the city's homeless population. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Visalia officials are optimistic that a new homeless work program could create positive change for the city's homeless population.

With the help of other organizations, the city would hire two crews of five homeless workers for three months at a time.

They would work 20 hours a week under a supervisor, picking up trash and removing graffiti in public areas, and possibly even areas around highways if the city forms a partnership with Caltrans.

"It's really a double benefit," Visalia Mayor Warren Gubler said. "We're one, going to help these people help themselves, and two, we're going to take some of the trash and graffiti issues we have here in the city."

The program would cost $354,000 for the first year, and the mayor says it would be funded by the city's solid waste fund, redirected bottle bill revenues, and a grant from the county's workforce investment board.

The idea is to have the once-homeless workers transition to full-time jobs with either the city or private companies, and then find housing.

"We're going to be working with (the workers) about how to be an employee, getting to work on time, putting in a full day's work," Gubler said.

Visalia Rescue Mission Director of Development Ryan Stillwater says it's no secret that the city's homeless situation has worsened. But he believes the city's program could be beneficial for some of the people the mission serves, particularly those who aren't in one of their programs but are looking for work.

"That is a great opportunity for us to provide that referral to one of our guests and hopefully see them take advantage of it," Stillwater said.

After hearing about the success of a similar program in Bakersfield, Visalia's city council voted to move forward with implementing theirs. It could start in two to three months.
Related Topics:
societyvisaliatulare countyhomelessVisalia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Walnut theft prevention ordinance moves forward in Tulare Co
Tulare County moves closer to even stricter nut theft ordinance
Man arrested on multiple carjacking charges in Porterville
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Porterville
More tulare county
SOCIETY
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo gets ramp for her pool
On eve of International Women's Day a defiant girl statue emerges on Wall St
More Society
Top Stories
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Two new council members win seats on Clovis City Council
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
Survey finds flavored tobacco products easier to get than fruits and vegetables in Central CA
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Clovis Police look for necklace thief
Mother and newborn endure violent home invasion
3.7 earthquake strikes near Pinnacles National Park, USGS says
VIDEO: Pennsylvania daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
More News
Top Video
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Two new council members win seats on Clovis City Council
More Video