Volunteers deliver presents and serve Christmas dinner at Poverello House

At the Poverello House in Fresno, dozens of volunteers helped to put on Christmas celebration for those less fortunate in the community.Sunday morning, nearly 5,000 toys were distributed as close to 70 volunteers were on hand to deliver presents to needy children. Later in the day, the non-profit held its annual Christmas Day dinner where organizers say it's key to make everyone feel at home."Everyone deserves a good Christmas, not just for the presents but for the good meal and that family atmosphere," Paul Stack with the non-profit said. "We have round tables so everyone can gather around and feel like they're a part of something again."The Poverello House expected to serve nearly 400 families.