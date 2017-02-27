SOCIETY

"When We Rise" mini-series to portray historic marriage equality march in Fresno

Nearly eight years ago, at the height of the marriage equality court battle, Fresno hosted what was called the "Meet in the Middle" rally for equality. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno will play a role in one of the episodes of the "When We Rise" mini-series.

Nearly eight years ago, at the height of the marriage equality court battle, Fresno hosted what was called the "Meet in the Middle" rally for equality.

"When we rise" will re-enact the rally from 2009. Robin McGeehee was one of the organizers of the rally.

"There's a book by Cleve Jones called 'When We Rise,' the same name as the ABC series, and he asked me some questions - helping with the history and remembering our time here at city hall," she said. "And so he had me look over some of the parts he was writing for the book. And when the book was released, they turned it into a mini-series. So, when they asked me to look over the script, I realized I was going to be portrayed in the mini-series."

McGeehee will be portrayed on the show by actress Pauley Perrette. McGeehee also appears as an extra in the series, which was filmed in Vancouver.
