Wings For Autism registration information

(ABC30 Action News)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A new program to help families with special needs is taking flight in Fresno.

It's a program providing people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families with a real-life simulation of the air travel experience.

Wings For Autism has been hosted at other airports around the country, but this is the first time it's been done at an airport in California.

The program is meant to alleviate some of the stress families may experience when traveling by air.

Registration is now open for families who are interested in this simulation in May.

Date: May 13, 2017

Start Times of events:

First Boarding: 10:30 AM boarding with a 9:00 AM check-in time

Second Boarding: 1:30 PM boarding with a 12:00 PM check-in time.

For more information, click here.
