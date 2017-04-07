With preparations coming together, organizers eager to kick off Clovis Rodeo

The Clovis Rodeo is just a few weeks away and officials are gearing up for one of the biggest Valley events of the year.April marks the start of Rodeo Month in Clovis."I think tradition, I mean we're at 103 years," Clovis Rodeo Association director Ron Dunbar said. "People look forward to it every year, coming to this rodeo. We put on a great show, and we work hard to entertain you."Dunbar says ticket office hours have been extended so people can buy their seats. Thousands attended the event last year, and they say the concerts and riders are a big draw."So, we should get some of the top riders you see on TV every weekend, so I think we're very, very lucky with that," he said.There's also some changes to the 'Mutton Bustin' for the kids, so more can try their hands at being a cowboy or cowgirl."We get anywhere from 60 to 100 applicants every year," Justin Menard with the association said. "Normally, we take 30 contestants, one for each of the rodeo performance. This year we added 10 more for the night of the PBR."Inside the rodeo grounds, you'll notice the artwork of Clovis artist Claudia Fletcher. She designed the 2017 poster of a cowboy riding."But the talent that these cowboys bring to this - it's beyond me," she said. "I mean, I've ridden horses all my life. I've laid it on the ground many times, but I've never tried to do this so I just admire it."It took her a few weeks to bring the image to life. For the annual rodeo poster, she has drawn many rodeo images, but the most touching was a tribute to our country."Then 9/11 happened and we did a local cowboy on a bucking horse with the background of the flag," she said. "I think that's really probably my favorite."Fletcher says she feels thankful to be a part of Clovis Rodeo for 25 years and counting."Proud and humbled that I get to do that and that every year they keep calling me," Fletcher exclaimed.Cowboys and bulls will be filling the arena when the Clovis Rodeo kicks off Thursday, April 27 with the PBR.