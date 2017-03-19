SOCIETY

Women's Tech Conference held in Downtown Fresno

A local organization held its 4th annual Women's Tech Conference in Downtown Fresno and helped to guide more women into the field of technology. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A local organization held its 4th annual Women's Tech Conference in Downtown Fresno and helped to guide more women into the field of technology.

Women's Techmakers Fresno hosted the event in honor of International Women's Day celebrations.

The purpose was to expose women towards a career path in a subject that is currently dominated by men and lacks diversity. The panel focused on several tools they could use while exposing attendees to success stories.

"I've been in technology for years, and often I'm the only woman in the room. And I wonder about that," said Rio Waller with Women's Techmakers. "Why don't more women get into tech? It's just something that's not publicized. They think it's hard. They often don't realize the pathways into the industry, there's just not one."

More than 200 women attended the event and organizers say it continues to grow in popularity each year.
