SPORTS

Bear crashes round of golf in Alaska

EMBED </>More Videos

A curious bear interrupted a round of golf in Anchorage, Alaska. (WPVI)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska --
While playing a round of golf at Moose Run Creek Course in Anchorage, Alaska, Gary Cox caught a bear on video as it grabbed onto a flagstick. For a moment, it looks as if the bear considers holding the flagstick for the golfers to putt for the cup!

The black bear also approaches the golf bags and sniffs around for a bit.

Cox said that the bear "crossed behind us in a dead run, then followed us up along the tree line. The bear was never even bothered by us and followed us 100 yards to the next hole."

Although the golfers made loud noises to try and scare the bear off, it seemed more curious than scared. The bear even grabs a snack from one of the golf bags before it strolls off into the woods.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports6abc Snacksbearanimalsgolf
Load Comments
SPORTS
Good Sports: Brody Ferguson
CIF Track and Field Championships commits to Buchanan High School
Durant makes his mark in Game 1 of NBA Finals for Warriors
NBA handshakes steal the show before the game even begins
More Sports
Top Stories
UK police report 'incident' on London Bridge, witness says van struck pedestrians
Fresno Police say multi-day gang sweep yielding results
One person killed, one injured, after hitting tree near Kerman
Man found dead in pool in Northeast Fresno
Central Valley ministry took to the streets hoping to save those impacted by prostitution and drugs
Brown water solution in Oakhurst underway with construction of new water treatment facility
Homicide investigation underway after body found in London, Tulare County
Show More
Road rage ends in bizarre car theft near the Eastex Freeway
Bishop Ochoa says St. Helen's School in Fresno will remain open
Cutler-Orosi School District employee accused of sending inappropriate material to 11-year-old
Man in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Central Fresno
California closer to ditching daylight saving time
More News
Top Video
One person killed, one injured, after hitting tree near Kerman
Fresno Police say multi-day gang sweep yielding results
Central Valley ministry took to the streets hoping to save those impacted by prostitution and drugs
Man found dead in pool in Northeast Fresno
More Video