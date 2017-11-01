WORLD SERIES

Dodgers beat Astros 3-1, force Game 7

It is only fitting that a series so closely contested goes to an all-deciding game 7. It took LA a while to get going, but the blue crew scored two in the 6th and a Joc Pederson Home Run in the 7th made it 3 to1.

Kenley Jansen closed the door with a six out save and this series is all tied up.

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson said, "Yeah, emotions run high. You kind of black out in a situation like that. So I'm going to have to re-watch it to see what I did."

"Yeah, that's how it's been all year. At some point in the game it seems like everybody plays a huge part," said Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor. "Like you said, whether it's defense, offense, getting a guy over, a big base-running play. We have a lot of complete players on this team. And there's more than one way to win a game. And I think our team shows that."

Baseball's season will end on the 1st day of November. Game 7's first pitch set for just after 5:00 Wednesday night.
