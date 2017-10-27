Dodgers fall behind 2-1 in World Series with 5-3 loss to Houston in Game 3

The Dodgers fell behind 2-1 in the World Series after a 5-3 loss in Game 3 to the Astros in Houston.The game turned on a barrage of hits off starter Yu Darvish in the second inning, leaving the Dodgers in a 4-0 hole that they couldn't escape in the next seven innings.That was the Dodgers' biggest deficit in a postseason game this year.The loss gives them an uphill climb for the next two games in Houston before the Series potentially returns to Los Angeles.The Astros scored early and often in that huge second inning.It started with a solo home run by Yulieski Gurriel and was followed with RBIs from Marwin Gonzalez, Brian McCann and Alex Bregman. After a double from Jose Altuve, Dodger manager Dave Roberts yanked Darvish with the score at 4-0.They missed an opportunity to tie the game up in the 3rd when Corey Seager came up to bat with the bases loaded and no outs. Seager hit into a double play, with one just run scoring.The performance was surprising for Darvish, who, prior to Friday, had been close to perfect at Minute Maid Park. When the right-hander from Japan was with the Texas Rangers, he went 4-1 against Houston with a 2.16 ERA in six road starts. He struck out 56 and walked 11 in those games.He had a near-perfect game against the Astros on April 2, 2013, retiring 26 batters before Marwin Gonzalez hit a single through the pitcher's legs with two outs in the ninth inning.Before the game, Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt threw out the first pitch. Watt was on crutches after breaking his left leg on Oct. 8.Watt, who started a fundraiser that brought in more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, received a huge ovation as he was introduced.The Dodgers last played a postseason game in Houston in 1981 at the Astrodome, when the Astros were still in the National League. LA would go on to win the National League Division Series in five games and later advance to the World Series to win a championship title over the New York Yankees.Game 4 is Saturday at 5:20 p.m. in Houston.The Associated Press contributed to this report.