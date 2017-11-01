Fans of both teams in the World Series packed bars all over the Central Valley to watch the big game

There is always that one sports fan in the bar who makes their love for their team known. In this case, it is the Dodgers.Anthony Gutierrez, 28, has been supporting them his entire life."When I was little I used to play for the dodgers and I've been a Dodger ever since," said Anthony Gutierrez.That is why the seventh game of the World Series is more than important to him."My heart has been up and down I almost had to go to the emergency room,"While others sat, Gutierrez stood. Anxiously moving and praying his team would clench the championship title."We never been to the world series since I've been alive."After the first few innings, things were not looking up for the boys in blue.Astros fans were the ones relishing in the glory."I'm surprised I haven't seen any tears yet but they will come soon I'm sure," said Astros fan Sierra Jacobsen.The table Gutierrez and his friends were sitting at was empty. However, there was another Dodger fan keeping the momentum going.Vicente Chavez held on to hope, with three outs left."Its ninth inning the game seemed like it was done but everybody seemed down we gotta hype them up let's go Dodgers, let's go Dodgers, let's go Dodgers and just like that let's go Dodgers till we're back here next year," said Chavez.