WORLD SERIES

Fans of both teams in the World Series packed bars all over the Central Valley to watch the big game

EMBED </>More Videos

There is always that one sports fan in the bar who makes their love for their team known. In this case, it is the Dodgers. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
There is always that one sports fan in the bar who makes their love for their team known. In this case, it is the Dodgers.

Anthony Gutierrez, 28, has been supporting them his entire life.

"When I was little I used to play for the dodgers and I've been a Dodger ever since," said Anthony Gutierrez.

That is why the seventh game of the World Series is more than important to him.

"My heart has been up and down I almost had to go to the emergency room,"

While others sat, Gutierrez stood. Anxiously moving and praying his team would clench the championship title.

"We never been to the world series since I've been alive."

After the first few innings, things were not looking up for the boys in blue.

Astros fans were the ones relishing in the glory.

"I'm surprised I haven't seen any tears yet but they will come soon I'm sure," said Astros fan Sierra Jacobsen.

The table Gutierrez and his friends were sitting at was empty. However, there was another Dodger fan keeping the momentum going.

Vicente Chavez held on to hope, with three outs left.

"Its ninth inning the game seemed like it was done but everybody seemed down we gotta hype them up let's go Dodgers, let's go Dodgers, let's go Dodgers and just like that let's go Dodgers till we're back here next year," said Chavez.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersHouston Astrosbaseballworld seriesFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WORLD SERIES
Vote: Where does the 2017 World Series rank in MLB history?
Astros beat Dodgers in game 7: Win first World Series title
Ex-Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine delivers on past World Series
Odds to win 2018 World Series
More world series
SPORTS
Astros win 1st World Series crown, top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7
Jones makes 19 saves to lead Sharks past Predators 4-1
Spurs, Warriors scuffling ahead of early meeting
Dodgers favorites for 2018 title at 5-1 odds; Astros, Indians at 6-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Astros beat Dodgers in game 7: Win first World Series title
Police release photo of person of interest wanted for shooting, killing 3 people in Colorado Walmart
Fresno felon turned social media darling out of jail after pleading guilty
Students and faculty at Ahwanhee Middle School honor their beloved coach as a retirement surprise
Family rift could mean stronger case against man accused of murder, escaping Fresno Police
State of Education Luncheon Raises 35k for Scholarships
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
Tulare County dairies join first of its kind renewable energy project
Show More
Fresno's Catholic bishop sweating out game 7 of the World Series with fellow fans at Fresno State
Gas tax increase to pay for road repairs and maintenance statewide
Mariposa County crews preparing for possible flash flooding
Family receives peace after judge sentenced their father's murderer to 50 years in prison
President of the Philippines sends student a special message
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Police release photo of person of interest wanted for shooting, killing 3 people in Colorado Walmart
Fresno felon turned social media darling out of jail after pleading guilty
Students and faculty at Ahwanhee Middle School honor their beloved coach as a retirement surprise
More Video