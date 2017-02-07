Faz Davalos enjoying stellar season, leading 'Dogs down the stretch

There's nothing average about junior center Bego Faz Davalos who is making her case for the Mountain West player of the year award."Bego means a lot to this team with her double-doubles. Her ability to get around the paint and score," said Candice White, Bulldogs guard."If she gets two hands on it, she comes away with it so that's nice for the rebounding. She's just quicker than an average 6-3 kid," said Jaime White, Head Coach.To date Faz Davalos has 16 double-doubles this season, breaking the school record of 14 and closing in on the Mountain West record of 20 in a season-- but she's quick to deflect the attention."With my teammates-- they pass me the ball. We've been working on that a lot, they look for me and I really love how they trust me."All the while, flashing that trademark smile."Our coaches have always told us before a game starts have fun. Of course all the game plan before but after that they tell us have fun, enjoy it," said Davalos."Without Bego on and off the court we wouldn't be as lively," said White."She is a fan favorite. She has a beautiful smile and is always happy and hard working. She is one of our hardest working kids and that always equates into success," said Jaime.At a level that's re-writing the record books."She has done so much and even with a year left she has the ability to really advance and get those statistics and get those records up. That will be fun to see for her too," said Jaime."What I have achieved in the past it's fun to have those memories. But definitely it's more fun to think about the things coming up and what's next," said Faz Davalos.This a huge week for the Bulldogs, both the top teams will come intothe Save Mart Center to take on the Dogs; #2 Wyoming on Wednesday and #1 Colorado State on Saturday and you can bet Faz Davalos will huge rolein how those games go for the Bulldogs.