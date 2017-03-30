FRESNO

Fresno Grizzlies gearing up for opening day at Chukchansi Park

EMBED </>More News Videos

At Chukchansi Park you can find the team getting game day ready. Though players don't report until next Tuesday there is plenty of action on the field. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At Chukchansi Park you can find the team getting game day ready. Though players don't report until next Tuesday there is plenty of action on the field.

"We're pulling the old signs down, putting the new ones up, getting the infield put back in," said Derek Franks, Grizzlies General Manager.

Doubling as the home field for the Fresno Fuego, it takes a lot of grooming to get the Chuk ready for baseball; the mound alone takes 14 hours.

From office staff to ushers, baseball season creates more than 400 jobs-that's in addition to the players.

"The roster we're projecting for this season looks to be our most talented since we've been with the Astros," said Franks.

This being their 20th season it is not just the team that is going to be looking good. Taking the fan experience to new heights Pro Sports Catering will be offering a whole lot more than peanuts and crackerjacks.

"That's the biggest off season project we've had his year," said Franks.

The catering company works exclusively with minor league baseball. They may be in more than 30 stadiums nationwide, but each team adds their unique flare-- for Fresno it is taco tots.

"The pulled pork, the spicy chicken, the mac and cheese dogs, those are really where the industry is going for the better fan experience," said Paul Braverman, Fresno Grizzlies.

The new contract comes with a half-a-million dollar renovation to the food and beverage stands. Cashiers were added at those stands, which mean you can get your game day grub without missing too many pitches.

When it comes to the Grizzlies never underestimate the power of promotion. Team taco, during pre-season, was just a taste of what's to come.
Related Topics:
sportschukchansi parkbaseballfresno grizzliesfresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Over 1,000 high school students participated in a career skills challenge day at Fresno City College
PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage
Shooting investigation in Central Fresno
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
More fresno
SPORTS
Bees cause Rockies, Padres players to hit the deck in ninth inning
Myles Garrett improves on 40 time at Texas A&M pro day
Gio dos Santos, Gyasi Zardes, Ashley Cole all fit to return for LA Galaxy
DeMarcus Cousins prepares to face Kings with 'Loyalty' on his mind
More Sports
Top Stories
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage
City of Parlier is working on a deal to bring hundreds of jobs to the area
Fresno State students vote no on fee to build new student union
What Rep. Devin Nunes and others are saying about the Russian probe
DUI suspect identified in crash that killed three near Hanford
North Carolina lawmakers vote to undo 'bathroom bill'
Show More
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
Shooting investigation in Central Fresno
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
Poll shows Valley voters split on whether Rep. Devin Nunes should remain in charge of Russia probe
8 Fresno County employees accused of stealing from the dead
More News
Top Video
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
Over 1,000 high school students participated in a career skills challenge day at Fresno City College
What Rep. Devin Nunes and others are saying about the Russian probe
City of Parlier is working on a deal to bring hundreds of jobs to the area
More Video