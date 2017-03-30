Fresno Grizzlies gearing up for opening day at Chukchansi Park

At Chukchansi Park you can find the team getting game day ready. Though players don't report until next Tuesday there is plenty of action on the field."We're pulling the old signs down, putting the new ones up, getting the infield put back in," said Derek Franks, Grizzlies General Manager.Doubling as the home field for the Fresno Fuego, it takes a lot of grooming to get the Chuk ready for baseball; the mound alone takes 14 hours.From office staff to ushers, baseball season creates more than 400 jobs-that's in addition to the players."The roster we're projecting for this season looks to be our most talented since we've been with the Astros," said Franks.This being their 20th season it is not just the team that is going to be looking good. Taking the fan experience to new heights Pro Sports Catering will be offering a whole lot more than peanuts and crackerjacks."That's the biggest off season project we've had his year," said Franks.The catering company works exclusively with minor league baseball. They may be in more than 30 stadiums nationwide, but each team adds their unique flare-- for Fresno it is taco tots."The pulled pork, the spicy chicken, the mac and cheese dogs, those are really where the industry is going for the better fan experience," said Paul Braverman, Fresno Grizzlies.The new contract comes with a half-a-million dollar renovation to the food and beverage stands. Cashiers were added at those stands, which mean you can get your game day grub without missing too many pitches.When it comes to the Grizzlies never underestimate the power of promotion. Team taco, during pre-season, was just a taste of what's to come.