Fresno State beats BYU, becomes bowl eligible

The Fresno State Football team beat BYU 2013- at Bulldog Stadium Saturday night. The victory gave the Bulldogs their 6th win of the season, making them bowl eligible. 'Dogs were led by freshman running back Jordan Mims who scored 2 TD's and rushed for 54 yards against the Cougars.Fresno State is now 6-3 on the year. Their win against BYU was a non-conference battle. First-year coach Jeff Tedford and his resurgent 'Dogs will resume Mountain West play Saturday 11/11 when they travel to Hawaii.