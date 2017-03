The Fresno State Men's Basketball team will play Texas Christian University Wednesday in the National Invitation Tournament.The Bulldogs' postseason was in question after being defeated Friday by Nevada in the Mountain West Tournament. A year before, the team went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.The team will head to TCU's home court in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks the team's first NIT appearance since 2007.Stay with ABC30 for updates.