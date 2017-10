Friday Night Football - Week 9

EMBED >More News Videos Redwood High School is gearing up for a big game this Friday morning.

The Redwood High School Rangers gear up to take on El Diamante.-----CENTRAL SECTIONThursday, October 19thEAST SEQUOIAGranite Hills 12Friday, October 20thCENTRAL SEQUOIACentral Valley Christian vs Exeter 7:00pmDinuba vs Kingsburg 7:30pmSelma vs Immanuel at Immanuel Sports Complex 7:30pmCOUNTY/METROBullard vs Madera South at Madera 7:30pmEdison vs Sanger 7:30pmMadera vs San Joaquin Memorial 7:30pmEAST SEQUOIALindsay vs Woodlake 7:15pmCorcoran vs Strathmore 7:00pmEAST SIERRAOrange Cove vs McFarland 7:30pmEAST YOSEMITEMonache vs Delano 7:30pmTulare Union vs Porterville at Granite Hills 7:00pmTulare Western vs Mission Oak at Tulare Union 7:30pmHIGH DESERTCalifornia City vs Rosamond 7:00pmNORTH SEQUOIAKerman vs Sierra 7:00pmLiberty vs Washington Union 7:00pmNORTH YOSEMITEReedley vs McLane 7:00pmRoosevelt vs Hoover at Sunnyside 7:30pmSunnyside vs Fresno at Fresno CC 7:30pmTRI-RIVERBuchanan vs Clovis 7:00pmClovis North vs Central at Koligian Stadium (Fresno, CA), 7:00pmClovis West vs Clovis East at Buchanan 7:00pmWEST SEQUOIACaruthers vs Riverdale 7:30pmFowler vs Minarets 7:30pmWEST SIERRATranquillity vs Coalinga 7:30pmFirebaugh vs Dos Palos 7:00pmAvenal vs Mendota 7:00pmWEST YOSEMITEEl Diamante vs Redwood at Mineral King Bowl 7:30pmHanford West vs Golden West 7:30pmMt. Whitney vs Hanford 7:30pmNON-LEAGUEKern Valley vs Shafter 7:00pmYosemite vs Parlier 7:00pmCENTRAL CALIFORNIABuhach Colony vs Merced at Golden Valley 7:00pmEl Capitan vs Pitman 7:00pmTurlock vs Atwater 7:00pmCENTRAL CALIFORNIA AAStone Ridge Christian vs Millennium at Castle AFB 7:00pmSOUTHERNDenair vs Delhi 7:30pmLe Grand vs Gustine 7:30pmWaterford vs Orestimba 7:30pmRipon Christian vs Mariposa County 7:30pmTRANS VALLEYHilmar vs Modesto Christian 7:30pmWESTERNCeres vs Livingston 7:00pmPacheco vs Central Valley 7:00pmPatterson vs Los Banos at Loftin Stadium 7:00pm------