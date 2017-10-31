The Astros fell to Dodgers 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series. The series is now tied 3-3. Game 7 will decide the World Series Champion.The Astros went on the board as George Springer hit a home run in the third inning. The Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor hit a base hit in the sixth that brought Austin Barnes in for a run. Corey Seager had a sacrifice fly to bring in Chase Utley for the leading run.Dodgers went up again as Joc Peterson scored a home run in the seventh inning.The Astros will face the Dodgers once last time on Wednesday at 7:20 p.m in Los Angeles.