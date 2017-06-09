SPORTS

Girls youth soccer team cuts hair to honor disqualified teammate

Mili Hernandez, front, second from left, and her teammates take a picture after cutting their hair short at Norris Middle School on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Omaha. (Omaha World-Herald)

After the controversial disqualification of 8-year-old soccer player Mili Hernandez because tournament officials thought she was a boy, her teammates decided to honor her by cutting their hair short.


Nine of Mili's teammates on the Azzurri Cachorros Chicas cut their hair following practice on Thursday, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Teammates Erika Ortez, 10, and Hailey Valdiva, 11, were happy to cut six and 12 inches of hair in support of Mili.

Mili's story garnered national attention and led to tremendous support on social media. Soccer superstars Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm both offered encouragements for Mili to continue to be herself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssocceru.s. soccerchildren
Load Comments
Related
Soccer tournament apologizes for mistaking girl as boy
SPORTS
Vote: What was the most impressive individual MLB achievement of the past week?
Warriors look to finish off sweep of Cavaliers
Fifteen years after Moneyball, are fat, short players any more likely to be drafted?
Chicago Cubs Star Anthony Rizzo offers Fresno boy encouragement
More Sports
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies in Central Fresno crash
Clovis Police looking for at risk adult
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
14 students tested for HIV, hepatitis after being stuck with needle, officials say
6 legal questions arising from James Comey's testimony
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
Show More
Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run
Surveillance video shows man robbing Cricket Wireless store in Madera
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body found in vineyard
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos