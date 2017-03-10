GOOD SPORTS

Good Sports - Central Valley Lady Heat

EMBED </>More News Videos

All-Star basketball team is competing with best across the USA (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's no accident that when a student-athlete earns a scholarship to play in college they're excited.

"When I was out on the collegiate side, recruiting a lot of the coaches would ask me where I was from," CV Lady Heat head coach Demetrius Porter said. "I told them I was from the Central Valley, Fresno, and they didn't know where that was. They think California is just the Bay Area and LA."

Porter, a former Washington Union High School and Fresno State standout, has spent most of his life in and around the game of basketball - first as a player and now as a coach.

"We got a program we call the Central Valley Lady Heat," he said. "We have girls from Bakersfield, Hanford, Tulare, Fresno, all over. I went off and coached at the collegiate level on the women's side. So, when I came back to Fresno, I wanted to use my contacts to help women in the Central Valley get recruited."

It's so far, so good. Now in their fourth year of existence, the Central Valley Lady Heat have helped eight players get recruited to major Division-1 schools, and with a handful of future prospects from 4th-grade and up in the pipeline.

"I'm very grateful," player Kambrayia Elzy said. "If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't know what college I'm going to right now."

Elzy, a Mission Oak High School product, has verbally committed to play for UNLV, while her teammate and Central High star Ramani Parker currently has nearly 40 schools looking at her thanks to the exposure of playing for the Lady Heat.

"It helped me go out in the world and make decisions, like which path you are going to go down," Parker said. "My path is to go to a really good college, hopefully, a scholarship, play overseas and play in the WNBA."

That's the mind set the team is looking for - playing with a purpose to compete, showcase skills while furthering their education through the game of basketball.

"Grades is also something he gets on us about," Parker said. "If you don't have good grades, he will be on us until our grades are up."

"I just think basketball gives them a tool and a hope to be something successful," Porter said. "A lot of our girls, not all come from humbling situations."

"This is an opportunity for them to receive a free education. They have an opportunity to receive that type of benefits from schools, I tell them they have to go out there and get it."

School and sports are proving once again to be a winning combination.
Related Topics:
sportsgood sports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: Buchanan and Clovis Wrestling
Good Sports - Central Pep and Cheer
Good Sports - Saul Lomas
Good Sports: Billy Cox
More good sports
SPORTS
Fresno State women's basketball team falls to Boise in Mountain West Championship
Clippers host banged-up 76ers
Page out of Pop's book: Should Warriors rest their stars and risk the No. 1 seed?
Russell scores 28, Lakers finally win in Phoenix 122-110
More Sports
Top Stories
Ulta Beauty distribution center to open in Fresno
Veterans gathered to support bill that will track veteran suicide in California
Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
Man hit and killed by car in Central Fresno
10-year-old in Parlier caught shining laser at Fresno County Sheriff's Office aircraft
Injured Syrian boy now seeking new life and medical aid in Fresno
Show More
Texas mom pulls gun on another mom in school drop-off line
Pope open to studying ordination of married men as priests
Man caught on surveillance stealing multiple wallets at grocery store in Clovis
Fresno police enlist help from sheriff's office dive team to look for evidence in murder case
Fresno PD investigating suspicious death of 17-year-old in Southeast Fresno
More News
Top Video
Veterans gathered to support bill that will track veteran suicide in California
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
Injured Syrian boy now seeking new life and medical aid in Fresno
Man hit and killed by car in Central Fresno
More Video