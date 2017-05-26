Good Sports - Richard Paul III

In most cases, it takes son a fair amount of time to defeat their father in a sport, not the case for Richard Paul III."That's a story," Paul III said."Too long ago, he beat me for the first time in Kindergarten," said father Richard Paul Jr.Since an early age, the Winton, California native Richard Paul III has been bowling his way across the country competing in countless tournaments. The hard work has paid off."I'm a member of 2017 Junior Team USA. I went to Junior Gold in Indianapolis and got 5th place out of 519," said Paul III.Bowling has taken the 16-year-old bowling star and his father across the country to places like Detroit, Buffalo and Chicago to name a few."We spend a lot of time on the road, obviously in the car," said Paul Jr. "When we go across the country we take our little pop-up camper, so we get our summer camping in, bowling trips. It's been a real experience."From state to state and bowling alley to bowling alley, Paul III who is currently enrolled in an independent study program has his focus on the books as much as the pins."Most people don't realize that youth bowling is the only youth sport that kids can start at five-years-old can go out to tournaments and win college money," said Paul Jr."I really just keep my head in the sport and stay focused on what I'm trying to accomplish and it happens," said Paul III.Seems to be working.