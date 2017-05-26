GOOD SPORTS

Good Sports - Richard Paul III

EMBED </>More Videos

Winton native bowling for Junior Team USA (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In most cases, it takes son a fair amount of time to defeat their father in a sport, not the case for Richard Paul III.

"That's a story," Paul III said.

"Too long ago, he beat me for the first time in Kindergarten," said father Richard Paul Jr.

Since an early age, the Winton, California native Richard Paul III has been bowling his way across the country competing in countless tournaments. The hard work has paid off.

"I'm a member of 2017 Junior Team USA. I went to Junior Gold in Indianapolis and got 5th place out of 519," said Paul III.

Bowling has taken the 16-year-old bowling star and his father across the country to places like Detroit, Buffalo and Chicago to name a few.

"We spend a lot of time on the road, obviously in the car," said Paul Jr. "When we go across the country we take our little pop-up camper, so we get our summer camping in, bowling trips. It's been a real experience."

From state to state and bowling alley to bowling alley, Paul III who is currently enrolled in an independent study program has his focus on the books as much as the pins.

"Most people don't realize that youth bowling is the only youth sport that kids can start at five-years-old can go out to tournaments and win college money," said Paul Jr.

"I really just keep my head in the sport and stay focused on what I'm trying to accomplish and it happens," said Paul III.

Seems to be working.
Related Topics:
sportsgood sports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: Aaron Hill returns to Visalia
Good Sports: Clovis West Swimming and Diving
Good Sports: TRAC Unified Basketball
Good Sports: Ryan Johnson
More good sports
SPORTS
Kevin Durant says it's unfair to blame him for parity issues in NBA
A's Kendall Graveman, Jesse Hahn likely headed to disabled list
Longtime Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has surgery to replace pacemaker
Athletics scratch Kendall Graveman from start at Yankee Stadium
More Sports
Top Stories
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
One killed, two injured in HWY 99 crash in Downtown Fresno
Valley leaders argue federal budget will hurt farmers, low-income families
Fresno County assembly member pushing to get more low-income families eligible for child care
Construction crews receive active-shooting training in wake of Downtown Fresno rampage
Back of semi-truck sheared off by train in Northwest Fresno
Show More
ICE arrests 188 in SoCal during 5-day operation
Semi-truck carrying hay overturns, closing HWY 99 and HWY 152 interchange
Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99
Heartbroken neighbors talk about driver killed in Atwater gas tanker explosion
Catholic school in Fresno on the brink of closure gets a second chance thanks to anonymous donor
More News
Top Video
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
Construction crews receive active-shooting training in wake of Downtown Fresno rampage
Valley leaders argue federal budget will hurt farmers, low-income families
Back of semi-truck sheared off by train in Northwest Fresno
More Video