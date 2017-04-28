Good Sports: Ryan Johnson

In football, one play can change everything. For Hanford High quarterback Ryan Johnson a play against Buchanan in the season opener ended his year."Had one of their defensive ends tackle me from behind and my leg got caught up under me and I tore my ACL," said Johnson.That effectively wiped out both the football and basketball season for his senior year."It was hard on him at first. He was a little down for obvious reasons and was a little uncertain what the future may look like for him and what college was going to look like," said Hanford football head coach Josh Young.Despite the injury and a complete change of the coaching staff San Jose State held their true to their offer and Ryan is set to play for the Spartans this fall."I knew looking forward that I had to work harder. It was going to make me work harder for the next step in my life which is going to San Jose," said Johnson. "I just told myself that things happen for a reason, so you just have to get past it and move on.That's exactly what he's done, using the year away from the field to his advantage."I'm ready to get started because sitting out is getting me even more tempted to go out and play the sport I love and I just can't wait. Looking forward to it," said Johnson.