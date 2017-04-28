GOOD SPORTS

Good Sports: Ryan Johnson

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hanford QB is ready to rebound from injury (KFSN)

By
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --
In football, one play can change everything. For Hanford High quarterback Ryan Johnson a play against Buchanan in the season opener ended his year.

"Had one of their defensive ends tackle me from behind and my leg got caught up under me and I tore my ACL," said Johnson.

That effectively wiped out both the football and basketball season for his senior year.

"It was hard on him at first. He was a little down for obvious reasons and was a little uncertain what the future may look like for him and what college was going to look like," said Hanford football head coach Josh Young.

Despite the injury and a complete change of the coaching staff San Jose State held their true to their offer and Ryan is set to play for the Spartans this fall.

"I knew looking forward that I had to work harder. It was going to make me work harder for the next step in my life which is going to San Jose," said Johnson. "I just told myself that things happen for a reason, so you just have to get past it and move on.

That's exactly what he's done, using the year away from the field to his advantage.

"I'm ready to get started because sitting out is getting me even more tempted to go out and play the sport I love and I just can't wait. Looking forward to it," said Johnson.
Related Topics:
sportsgood sportshanfordkings countyhigh school footballHanford
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports - Gianna Mancha
Good Sports - Fresno Grizzlies Baseball
Good Sports - Andrue Lackey
Good Sports - Justin Mejia
More good sports
SPORTS
Dodgers to induct Vin Scully into team's Ring of Honor
With Saints on other line, LB Reuben Foster snatched by 49ers
Draisaitl gives Oilers another weapon against Ducks
Urias makes solid 2017 debut as Dodgers beat Giants in 10
More Sports
Top Stories
Fire crews battling large grass fire in Fresno County
1 dead 2 injured in shooting in Tulare County
Porterville pilots remember man killed in Kern County plane crash
California gas prices to rise under bill signed by Governor Brown
Public safety a top priority for law enforcement during Clovis Rodeo
Lawsuit challenges California ban on large-capacity gun magazines
Victim's family pays for murderer's family to visit him before execution
Show More
President Bush discharged from hospital
1 person dead after plane crash in Kern County
Two in jail after shooting incident, Fresno Police say
Trump signs bill to temporarily avert government shutdown
3-year-old boy drowns in backyard pool in Kings County
More News
Top Video
1 dead 2 injured in shooting in Tulare County
Porterville pilots remember man killed in Kern County plane crash
Two in jail after shooting incident, Fresno Police say
North Valley prison program giving pups and prisoners a chance to help veterans
More Video