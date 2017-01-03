QB&A With Derek Carr - 01/03/17

Each week, Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr joins Sports Director Tommy Tran to talk about what went right. What went wrong. And hot topics in the NFL and anything Fresno State Bulldogs related.This week's topics include:- Derek Carr post-surgery to repair broken right leg- What was the thought process in deciding to have surgery in LA two days after Christmas- Having brother David & other family members at the game (David's 1st game watching Derek in person since Carr joined Raiders)- Tackling TMZ- Watching team play on TV instead of being on the field- Matt McGloin & Connor Cook scouting report- Fan Question: Has your faith been fractured since you fractured your right fibula in loss to Colts?- New Year's resolutions?Don't forget! Use #AskDC4 to ask Derek Carr a question and he may answer it on #ABC30 on "QB & A" with Tommy Tran Abc30 Action News on Tuesdays at 6pm!If we use your question, you get a football signed by Derek and get put in the running for two Raiders tickets! Get creative and use photos and video!