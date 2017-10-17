DEREK CARR

QB&A With Derek Carr - 10/17/17

Each week, Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr joins Sports Director Tommy Tran to talk about what went right. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Each week, Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr joins Sports Director Tommy Tran to talk about what went right. What went wrong. And hot topics in the NFL and anything Fresno State Bulldogs related.

This week's topics include:

- Last second loss to Chargers
- FAN QUESTION: STEVE HERMAN ON FB: #AskDC4 Derek, you mentioned in the post-game you were frustrated and your team needed to lock in on all the details to be better. How do you as a team accomplish this? Is it different coaching, or team meetings or something else? It seems that not everyone has been focused all the time in the last few games. Best of luck in the next weeks. Go Raiders!
- No 100+ yard rusher this season in Raiders first 6 games
- How did you feel out there with a back injury?
- Practice with wildfires going on

- Short week prep with KC game on Thursday
- Struggles against Chiefs

Don't forget! Use #AskDC4 to ask Derek Carr a question and he may answer it on #ABC30 on "QB & A" with Tommy Tran Abc30 Action News on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.!

If we use your question, you get a football signed by Derek! Get creative and use photos and video!

Also, Grand Prize Winner will receive a 2-pack of tickets to see the Oakland Raiders football game on Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Oakland, California
