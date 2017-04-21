SPORTS

Sports Report: April 21, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

Grizzlies look for series win, Fresno State baseball and softball scores (KFSN)

By
Related Topics:
sportssports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Cat runs onto field during baseball game
Sports Report: April 8, 2017
Redemption: Tar Heels take NCAA title, 71-65, over Gonzaga
'Ghetto carping' nets fisherman huge fish at MacArthur Park Lake
More sports
SPORTS
Rockies' rookie Senzatela looks to improve to 3-0
Diamondbacks score 9 runs in 8th, rout Dodgers 13-5
Diamondbacks like it at home now, face Dodgers again
Clippers' Blake Griffin exits with bruised toe; more tests Sat.
More Sports
Top Stories
Police investigating double shooting in Hanford
Local Armenians hope Fresno premiere of 'The Promise' will raise awareness of Armenian Genocide
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after mistaken identity revealed
Power partially restored after massive outage in SF
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, report says
Kings County authorities searching for missing inmate
Show More
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Merced Police Department swears in three new officers
Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner out after dirt biking accident
Crews mopping up grassfire near Coalinga after burning over 3,500 acres
CHP urges drivers to be more cautious after several bicyclists injured by truck in Merced County
More News
Top Video
Local Armenians hope Fresno premiere of 'The Promise' will raise awareness of Armenian Genocide
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Crews mopping up grassfire near Coalinga after burning over 3,500 acres
More Video