SPORTS

Sports Report: March 4, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

Full recap of HS Basketball and Wrestling, plus Fresno State sports (KFSN)

By
Related Topics:
sportssportswrestling
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Watch this young wrestler's hilarious mat maneuvers
Surfers catch waves with dolphins in Australia
Sports Report: February 26, 2017
Sports Report: February 25, 2017
More sports
SPORTS
Ducks want to start win streak against Canucks
Kings look to end skid as they host Jazz
Warriors carry rare losing streak into game versus Knicks
Mumps the word as Wild host Sharks
More Sports
Top Stories
Family describes moments after man allegedly shot wife before taking own life in Central Fresno
Obama spokesman says Trump's wiretapping allegation is false
Suspect in officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace dies
Former pop star Tommy Page dead in apparent suicide
Man arrested on multiple carjacking charges in Porterville
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Porterville
Show More
Friends and family hold vigil for homeless man killed in Fresno
Family of suspected DUI driver speaks out after deadly crash in Northwest Fresno
Valley Republicans skeptical of positive High-Speed Rail report
Bond measure helping Madera fire and police make much needed changes
Fire at home in Central Fresno being investigated
More News
Top Video
Family describes moments after man allegedly shot wife before taking own life in Central Fresno
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Porterville
Friends and family hold vigil for homeless man killed in Fresno
More Video