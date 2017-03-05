Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
SPORTS
Sports Report: March 5, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1786479" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Mountain West basketball brackets revealed, Fresno State baseball highlights (KFSN)
KFSN
By
Chris Alvarez
Sunday, March 05, 2017 11:38PM
Related Topics:
sports
sports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SPORTS
Sports Report: March 4, 2017
Watch this young wrestler's hilarious mat maneuvers
Surfers catch waves with dolphins in Australia
Sports Report: February 26, 2017
More sports
SPORTS
Sharks arrive as Jets' tough homestand continues
Clippers look for offense from Crawford as Celts visit
Pelicans beat Lakers 105-97 for 1st win with Cousins in game
Draymond Green: Knicks' axing of in-game music 'completely disrespectful'
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman dead after tree falls at Yosemite National Park, authorities say
Woman rushed to hospital after being stabbed by great-grandson in Fresno County
Advocate speaks out after wave of violence against Fresno homeless
1 dead, 5 injured after crash near Parlier
One dead after head-on crash with semi truck near Merced
Family describes moments after man allegedly shot wife before taking own life in Central Fresno
White House: Congress must probe alleged Obama power abuse
Show More
Suspect in officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace dies
Former pop star Tommy Page dead in apparent suicide
Obama spokesman says Trump's wiretapping allegation is false
Man arrested on multiple carjacking charges in Porterville
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
More News
Top Video
Woman dead after tree falls at Yosemite National Park, authorities say
Woman rushed to hospital after being stabbed by great-grandson in Fresno County
Advocate speaks out after wave of violence against Fresno homeless
One dead after head-on crash with semi truck near Merced
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno