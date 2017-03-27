Valley Raiders fans react to Vegas move

After more than 20 years in Oakland, the Raiders are officially moving to Las Vegas."Yes I did hear about the news, about them going to Vegas," said Mary Gonzalez, of Tulare. "(I'm) bummed, but it's alright."In the end, it may be alright for some fans.But in the meantime, it's bound to be awkward for others, as the Raiders will play a few more seasons in Oakland before the stadium in sin city is built.Albert DeLuna, president of the Raiders booster club Knights of the Shield, wonders how fans will act during that time."It's kind of like you've already got a separation but you haven't split up the property yet," DeLuna said. "The stadium is still over here but eventually it's going to be in Vegas.""It should be a good thing," said Oscar Medina, who works at #1 Sports Fan in Visalia. "Hopefully we can just hop on a plane and go to Vegas and watch the games down there."Medina understands the move was a business deal-nothing personal. After 25 years of being a Raiders fan, his allegiances aren't going to change now."I'm originally from Los Angeles, so I used to watch them at the coliseum, and I know what we are going through now," Medina said. "I (saw) them leave Los Angeles to Oakland, so I know the feeling, already. Been there done that."DeLuna agrees that the Raiders owner did what he had to do in order to stay competitive.He's concerned ticket prices could rise, but he says their club will continue to support the team and find a way to watch them on TV.DeLuna says it's not about the city, but about being a part of Raiders Nation."We won a Super Bowl in LA, we won a Super Bowl in Oakland, now it's time to go to Vegas and win a Super Bowl in Vegas, you know?"