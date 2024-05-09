Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno.

Police say it happened before 11:30 am Thursday on Hamilton and Chance, near the Cedar Heights apartment complex.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the driveway between two complexes.

Despite the shooting happening in a residential area across from county office buildings, police say only one person called 911.

Officers are hoping those who didn't call 911 after the shooting can still help.

They're asking for any doorbell camera video and urging witnesses to speak up.

"We don't have any information whatsoever that tells us there was a physical disturbance or some type of altercation or anything. We're hopeful that there are going to be residents in this densely populated area that are able to shed some more details on that," explained Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Cervantes says the victim is a man in his mid-20s who lived in the complex.

A neighbor who didn't want to go on camera said she watched the first responding officer perform CPR on the victim for several minutes.

The timing of the shooting is causing some concern for neighbors and law enforcement.

"I believe all shootings are concerning, but moreso when it is during daytime hours and right down the street from some of our schools," Cervantes said.

The shooting did not directly impact any of the schools in the area.

This marks the 13th homicide of the year in Fresno, up from four at the same time last year.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.