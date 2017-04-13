SPORTS

Visalia Rawhide first homestand kicks off the season

The South Valley is breaking out the peanuts and cracker jacks because baseball is back. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The South Valley is breaking out the peanuts and Cracker Jacks because baseball is back.

Visalia hasn't won the title since 1978, despite four consecutive playoff runs. They are hoping this year they'll knock that curse out of the park.

They are kicking off their first homestand against the 66ers on Thursday. Promotions include postgame fireworks every Friday home game starting tomorrow and every Sunday fans will be able to bring their dog.

There are a lot of changes this season. On the field they have installed a brand new playing surface and over the last decade they have done a number of renovations. Off the field you'll find some new game day grub. Specialty items include loaded nachos, tots and the All Star Special.

For the first time in 28 years the Rawhide will be hosting the California League All Star Game. That will be in June, starting with Fan Fest the day before.

Rawhide take on the 66ers Thursday night at 7 p.m.
