Starbucks robbery suspect charged

Ryan Flores is charged with attempted robbery with a knife and assault with a deadly weapon against the man who stopped his robbery.The whole thing is on video, but Flores is fighting one of the charges. The security footage makes one crime pretty clear.Ryan Flores walked into a Starbucks in July wearing a Transformers mask with a built-in voice changer.Even his own defense attorney is not denying his client, dressed as Optimus Prime, pointed a replica gun, then a knife, at the cashier.Defense Attorney, Richard Esquivel said, "Ryan went into that Starbucks at Golden State and 99 and he attempted to rob it."The cashier says Flores told her to give him all her money. He said he did not want to hurt her and he was doing it for his kids.But before he got anything, frequent customer Cregg Jerri stepped in to help, crashing a chair over Flores' back.At that point, prosecutors say Flores turned his attention to the good samaritan.Prosecutor, David Olmos said, "Mr. Jerri tried to detain the defendant. The defendant still had a knife and the gun, a replica gun, in his hand."The video shows a tussle, and Flores claims he is the one who was under attack.So while he admits to the attempted robbery, he is denying he assaulted Jerri. But Jerri walked away bleeding from his neck, needing seven staples.And at least one employee says that was all Flores.