ARMED ROBBERY

Starbucks robbery suspect charged

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Flores is charged with attempted robbery with a knife and assault with a deadly weapon against the man who stopped his robbery. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Ryan Flores is charged with attempted robbery with a knife and assault with a deadly weapon against the man who stopped his robbery.

The whole thing is on video, but Flores is fighting one of the charges. The security footage makes one crime pretty clear.

Ryan Flores walked into a Starbucks in July wearing a Transformers mask with a built-in voice changer.

Even his own defense attorney is not denying his client, dressed as Optimus Prime, pointed a replica gun, then a knife, at the cashier.

Defense Attorney, Richard Esquivel said, "Ryan went into that Starbucks at Golden State and 99 and he attempted to rob it."

The cashier says Flores told her to give him all her money. He said he did not want to hurt her and he was doing it for his kids.

But before he got anything, frequent customer Cregg Jerri stepped in to help, crashing a chair over Flores' back.

At that point, prosecutors say Flores turned his attention to the good samaritan.

Prosecutor, David Olmos said, "Mr. Jerri tried to detain the defendant. The defendant still had a knife and the gun, a replica gun, in his hand."

The video shows a tussle, and Flores claims he is the one who was under attack.

So while he admits to the attempted robbery, he is denying he assaulted Jerri. But Jerri walked away bleeding from his neck, needing seven staples.

And at least one employee says that was all Flores.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
starbucksarmed robberygood samaritanFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARMED ROBBERY
Trial time for accused robber upended by Good Samaritan in dramatic video
A clerk in the UK took on a pair of robbers who came into her store
Three men arrested after armed home robbery in Fresno
One person injured in shooting in parking lot of Northeast Fresno business
More armed robbery
Top Stories
Hanford expected to award first cannabis permits Tuesday
Fresno Unified teacher arrested on sexual battery indictment out of Tennessee
Trial set for 6 years after assistant CHP chief accused of helping son escape rape trial
ABC News projects Murphy defeats Guadagno in NJ gubernatorial election
Democrats projected to win governor's races in Virginia, New Jersey
Three men involved in the PRK gun store burglary are in custody
The City of Fresno and its sister city in France are benefiting students at Central High School
Fresno Unified is preparing for a teacher strike
Show More
Texas shooting suspect escaped from mental health hospital in 2012: Police report
Former Phillie Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
Valley residents sound off about recent mass shootings
VIDEO: Church surveillance released showing the moment kidnapping victim Sherri Papini reappeared
VIDEO: Man seen trying to get into cars in Northwest Fresno
More News
Top Video
Former Phillie Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
VIDEO: Man seen trying to get into cars in Northwest Fresno
QB&A With Derek Carr - 11/7/17
Valley residents sound off about recent mass shootings
More Video