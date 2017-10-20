U.S. & WORLD

Pa. teacher hit in the face with brick after dispute, police say

Stock image of a brick. (Shutterstock )

PITTSBURGH --
Police say an elementary school teacher was hit in the face with a brick and dragged from her car in Pittsburgh after a dispute with the parents of one of her students.

Police say the attack happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday as 46-year-old Janice Watkins was leaving Pittsburgh King PreK-8.

Authorities say she was being followed by a couple in a SUV, and when she stopped at an intersection the woman threw a brick at her.

Police say the couple then pulled Watkins out of her car and continued to assault her. Watkins was hospitalized with facial injuries and a lost tooth.

Police say they were preparing arrest warrants for the couple late Wednesday.
