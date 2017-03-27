Clovis robotic teams prepare for international competition

CLOVIS, California (KFSN) --The future of engineering in the Central Valley is gearing up to compete on a national stage.
In less than a month the Stable Circuits of Clovis North and the Buchanan High Bird Brains are headed to the "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science And Technology" (FIRST) world championship in Houston, Texas.
Fundraiser for Robotics in Central California
Friday, March 31st. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Clovis Veterans Memorial District
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets
