The Fresno County Sheriff's office busts a massage parlor in Northwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

For the second time in three months, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office busted a message parlor. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) --
For the second time in three months, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office busted a massage parlor near Shaw and Maroa.

Four women had a white towel wrapped around their head to cover their faces and all but one were silent as they ran from the camera and questions. That was the first woman who walked out of a Northwest Fresno Massage parlor raided for prostitution Monday.

CORY: "Do you want to address the concerns and allegations that there was illegal activity happening inside?"

While she was tight-lipped, her coworker, who came out moments later was vocal.

"No, I don't. Can you get away?"

There were two other women who hid in a bathroom in the business complex after walking out and seeing the cameras.

CORY: "The sheriff's illegal activity happening inside massage parlor?"

CORY: "Do you want to address the concerns about prostitution happening inside of here?"

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says its office was tipped off to the massage spa with blackened windows two months ago.

The allegations sparked a six-week investigation.

"As a result of that investigation some undercover officers were solicited for sex acts," said Lt. Matt Alexander.

Back in July, authorities also raided a massage parlor about a half mile down the road. Neighbors claimed it had been a place for sexual acts for years.

"It's just gross and number one, it's not proper," said Beth Schneider.

As for the latest illegal spot busted, some businesses nearby it says the news is alarming.

"You just don't know what's going on in the business next door is what's going through your mind."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prostitutionFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Female dead, body found in creek near Tollhouse
Assemblyman Devon Mathis accused of sexual assault
Merced woman arrested after kidnapping her own baby from the hospital
Giant pink bus making pit stops across the Valley, providing free mammograms
Fresno Unified substitute teacher arrested after investigators say he applied for another job revealing a disturbing crime
Eladio Zambrano murder trial is underway
CHP investigating body found along Highway 180 in East Central Fresno
Smoking loud car leads Madera Police to champagne drinking driver
Show More
Two suspected of vehicle burglaries in Visalia now in custody
Survey shows farmers and ranchers struggling to hire employees
Visalia Police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital
Valley man who has motivated people to save lives now looking for someone to save his
Walmart, Trader Joe's, more veggies recalled for listeria fears
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Merced woman arrested after kidnapping her own baby from the hospital
It may be the end of the line for one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer
Fresno middle school comes together to help the victims of the Mexico earthquake
More Video