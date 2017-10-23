The Fresno County Sheriff's office busts a massage parlor in Northwest Fresno

For the second time in three months, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office busted a massage parlor near Shaw and Maroa.Four women had a white towel wrapped around their head to cover their faces and all but one were silent as they ran from the camera and questions. That was the first woman who walked out of a Northwest Fresno Massage parlor raided for prostitution Monday.CORY: "Do you want to address the concerns and allegations that there was illegal activity happening inside?"While she was tight-lipped, her coworker, who came out moments later was vocal."No, I don't. Can you get away?"There were two other women who hid in a bathroom in the business complex after walking out and seeing the cameras.CORY: "The sheriff's illegal activity happening inside massage parlor?"CORY: "Do you want to address the concerns about prostitution happening inside of here?"The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says its office was tipped off to the massage spa with blackened windows two months ago.The allegations sparked a six-week investigation."As a result of that investigation some undercover officers were solicited for sex acts," said Lt. Matt Alexander.Back in July, authorities also raided a massage parlor about a half mile down the road. Neighbors claimed it had been a place for sexual acts for years."It's just gross and number one, it's not proper," said Beth Schneider.As for the latest illegal spot busted, some businesses nearby it says the news is alarming."You just don't know what's going on in the business next door is what's going through your mind."