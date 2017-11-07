BURGLARY

Three men involved in the PRK gun store burglary are in custody

Three men accused in a massive gun store burglary pleaded not guilty Tuesday less than a week after they were arrested in Modesto as part of a multi-agency operation. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Three men accused in a massive gun store burglary pleaded not guilty Tuesday less than a week after they were arrested in Modesto as part of a multi-agency operation.

Johnny Sanchez, Nathan Creel, and James Britt all face an extensive number of charges after 50 weapons were stolen from PRK Arms in East Central Fresno last month.

Another man remains in custody in connection with the heist, meantime officers are still searching for the last remaining suspect in the case after Delores Garza was arrested Monday in Modesto.

Lt. Mark Hudson from the Fresno Police said, "She is currently being held at Stanislaus County Jail...she'll be transported to the Sacramento County Jail tomorrow where we'll pick her up and bring her back and book her into the Fresno County Jail."

Investigators believe the lone outstanding suspect - 51-year-old David Avina of Stanislaus County is engaged to Garza.

"He will be the last suspect that hasn't been arrested in this burglary that occurred at PRK Arms."

Officers have recovered only three of the 50 stolen guns so far.

"We are certainly concerned that these 47 weapons are still out on the streets, so if anybody knows where these weapons are at we're asking them to call the Fresno Police Department right away."

The three men are due back in court on Monday.
