Three people are dead after a three-car accident in Madera County

California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred along Highway 145 near Highway 41 and Road 38. (KFSN)

California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred along Highway 145 near Highway 41 and Road 38.

According to authorities, a car traveling westbound drifted into the eastbound lane and clipped a pickup truck.

Officers say that same car then struck a second vehicle behind the pickup truck.

Two people in the car traveling eastbound died, the driver going westbound also passed away.

CHP says one person was transported to CRMC and is expected to be ok.

At this time, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

Right now Highway 145 westbound is open but traffic is being diverted at Road 38 for drivers traveling eastbound.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
california highway patroltraffic fatalitiesMadera County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' cases
Fresno PD cracks down on a group of young suspected car thieves
Gay couple attacked in South LA sparks hate crime investigation
The Central Valley's Sikh community celebrates a month of giving
George Takei accused of groping model in 1980s
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Aaron Hernandez's brain severely damaged by CTE, doctor says
Palmdale abuse case: Mother's defense seeks hearing on her IQ
Show More
Madera native got the surprise of a lifetime for serving his country
Going to the drive thru has a whole new meaning in Nevada
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Teviston receives emergency funding after water claimed unsafe to drink
Not so happy meal: Dispute over McNuggets turns violent
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
More Photos