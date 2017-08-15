TIPS: Creating an outdoor living space

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2310216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With summer in full swing valley residents are spending more time outdoors and many of them are revamping their patios or back yards.

With summer in full swing, Valley residents are spending more time outdoors and many of them are revamping their patios or backyards.People are moving the indoor trends, outdoors. They are equipping those outdoor spaces with rugs, furniture -- even wall paintings -- just to get that room feel with the outdoor weather!The most common DIY projects are decks and fire pits. Experts say there's nothing wrong with a DIY project. but if you're going to do it yourself, be sure to do it right. Start by researching the project and make sure you are not taking any shortcuts when it comes to materials.If you plan on hiring help, make sure you ask the right questions and get more than one quote.