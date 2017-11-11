Tonight three people are dead after a three-car accident in Madera County

California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred along Highway 145 near Highway 41 and Road 38.According to authorities, a car traveling westbound drifted into the eastbound lane and clipped a pickup truck.Officers say that same car then struck a second vehicle behind the pickup truck.Two people in the car traveling eastbound died, the driver going westbound also passed away.CHP says one person was transported to CRMC and is expected to be ok.At this time, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.Right now Highway 145 westbound is open but traffic is being diverted at Road 38 for drivers traveling eastbound.