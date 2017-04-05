Clinton overpass on Highway 99 in Fresno to close for 6 months

According to Caltrans, the Clinton Avenue overpass on Highway 99 in Fresno will close Wednesday, April 5th at 8 p.m. as part of the Realignment Project for the high-speed rail program.This full closure is expected to last for six months.During the closure, a free shuttle will be available to pedestrian traffic and handicap traffic that would normally use the Clinton Avenue overpass. The shuttle is scheduled to operate every day, including holidays, between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.