Man hospitalized after crashing into the back of a big rig in Fresno County

A man is recovering in the hospital after crashing his car into the back of a big rig trailer. It happened just before three this morning on Highway 41 at Central just south of Fresno.The big rig driver had been stopped at a red light and began driving forward under a green light going about 15 miles an hour, when he was hit from behind.California Highway Patrol officials said the driver admitted he was distracted and not paying attention."Anytime you look away and are coming up on a slow moving vehicle there's a chance, the chance of being in a collision is great so you've got to pay attention," said Sgt. Manuel Peregrina, CHP.It is estimated the car hit the back of the big rig trailer going about 65 miles an hour.The driver of the big rig was not hurt.