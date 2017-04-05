FRESNO

Officials want Grizzlies fans to plan accordingly for construction in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you are planning on heading out to 'The Chuk' for opening day be aware of construction in Downtown Fresno that could impact your travel time.

Traffic is limited to one lane in a few areas including Van Ness and Tulare.

City officials are recommending Grizzlies fans use the underground parking garage at Tulare and Van Ness, the spiral garage at Inyo and Van Ness, and garage number four at Tulare and Fulton.

Below is a complete list of the street closures to be aware of:

- Van Ness, northbound only, is closed between Tulare and Fresno Streets. To enter the Underground parking garage, the entrance is on Tulare.

- On Tulare Street, traffic is reduced to one lane between Van Ness and Fulton Street. This situation will cause traffic to back up along Tulare and cause delays for those using Garage #4 at Tulare and Fulton.

- Best exits - NB 41 at Van Ness, SB41 at O Street or Van Ness; NB99 at Ventura or Fresno; SB99 at Fresno

- Suggested parking garages for the Grizzlies game are the Underground garage at Tulare and Van Ness, the Spiral Garage at Inyo and Van Ness, and Garage #4 at Tulare and Fulton.

- Special Event parking rates will be in effect - $7 for all lots and garages.

- While meters are in effect from 6am until 10pm around Chukchansi Park during home games, parking staff will typically stop enforcing after the first pitch at 7:05PM.
