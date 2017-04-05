Officials want Grizzlies fans to plan accordingly for construction in Downtown Fresno

If you are planning on heading out to 'The Chuk' for opening day be aware of construction in Downtown Fresno that could impact your travel time.Traffic is limited to one lane in a few areas including Van Ness and Tulare.City officials are recommending Grizzlies fans use the underground parking garage at Tulare and Van Ness, the spiral garage at Inyo and Van Ness, and garage number four at Tulare and Fulton.