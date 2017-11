Fresno Police are investigating a traffic incident involving a silver car at G Street and Santa Clara in Downtown Fresno.Police have not released many details but said they received the call around 4:00 a.m. Monday. A car could be seen at the scene with a smashed in windshield and dented hood.Authorities have not yet reported any injuries as a result of this crash.Police had G street at Santa Clara near San Benito blocked off but it has since reopened.