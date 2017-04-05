What you need to know about the dangers of distracted driving

Each day in the U.S., at least 8 people are killed in distracted driving related accidents, more than 11-hundred are injured -- and those are just the crashes that are reported as distracted driving.Zero tolerance enforcement is underway in the state of California to encourage people to focus on their drive. Officers warn they will enforce cell phone and texting laws as well as other vehicle code violations.The goal is to change motorist behaviors and save lives, not just in the month of April, but year-round, according to CHP.In 2015 more than 34-hundred people were killed in distracted driving incidents nationwide, including 85 in California.Visual: taking your eyes off the roadManual: taking your hands off the wheelCognitive: taking your mind off of driving